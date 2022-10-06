Manila-Calamba section of North-South Commuter Railway now one step closer to reality

There’s been significant progress made as far as the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) is concerned. Most of that progress, though, can be seen on the north side of things. But that might soon change, as construction of the southern portion of the rail line could commence within the year.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has just awarded the first four civil works contract packages for the Manila-Calamba section of the NSCR System. The first four packages, which will be funded through a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), will include 31.5km worth of railway viaducts, nine elevated stations, and one railway depot that covers the Muntinlupa-Calamba segment.

The three contract packages, CPs S-04, S-05, and S-06 were awarded to the joint venture of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. and Dong-Ah Geological Engineering Company. CP S-07 was then awarded to the joint venture of Lotte Engineering & Construction Co., Gulermak Agir Sanayi Inssat ve Taahhut A.S., and EEI Corporation.

This particular segment of the NSCR System will be part of the South Commuter Railway Project, a 54.6km railway that will connect España in Manila to Calamba in Laguna. This project will include 18 stations in total, a few of which will enable direct connectivity to the MRT-3, LRT-2, and LRT-1 lines. Once fully operational, this rail line is expected to serve 600,000 passengers daily.

You can check out more details about this segment of the railway below.

North-South Commuter Railway-South Commuter Railway Project:

