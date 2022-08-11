MMDA will only start issuing number coding scheme violations on August 18

Earlier today, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) finally announced that the number coding scheme will once again cover morning rush hours. In case you missed it, you can read our report about it here.

The agency has released a new statement, however, saying that the updated number coding scheme’s implementation will only be a dry run from August 15 to 17. Enforcers will only begin issuing violation tickets starting August 18. That’s next Thursday.

“From August 15 to 17, we will start the dry run and will only remind motorists of the expanded number coding scheme,” MMDA chairman Carlo Dimayuga III said.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Illegally parked van fresh from the impound gets second ticket in a span of two hours

Number coding to be implemented from 7am to 10am, 5pm to 8pm starting August 15

“From August 18 onwards, the MMDA will start apprehending and will issue traffic violation tickets on the ground and through our non-contact apprehension policy,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

Dimayuga added that public utility vehicles, transport network vehicles, motorcycles, marked government vehicles, emergency vehicles, and some utility vehicles are exempted from the updated number coding scheme. Marked media vehicles and vehicles carrying perishable goods are exempted as well.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Yikes. So no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) cameras will also be on the lookout for coding violators it seems. How do you plan on adjusting to the updated number coding scheme hours? Share in the comments.

Updated number coding scheme announcement

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.