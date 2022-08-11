Number coding to be implemented from 7am to 10am, 5pm to 8pm starting August 15

It’s official: The number coding scheme in Metro Manila has been expanded.

Following a meeting earlier today held with the Metro Manila Council, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that the number coding scheme will now cover both morning and evening rush hours.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Illegally parked van fresh from the impound gets second ticket in a span of two hours

Officially unveiled: Say hello to the all-new 2023 Toyota Vios

Specifically, the number coding scheme will now be implemented from 7am to 10am in the morning. This is in addition the evening rush hour number coding scheme implementation from 5pm to 8pm.

Implementation of the expanded number coding scheme will begin on August 15, or next Monday.

Based on the latest vehicle colume data collected by the MMDA Traffic Engineering Center, the daily vehicle count on EDSA is expected to surpass 436,000. To put things in perspective, the thoroughfare averaged around 405,000 vehicles per day before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Continue reading below ↓

And in case you missed it, we have a handy guide that covers all the basics of the number coding scheme here.

The MMDA’s move comes in anticipation of an increase in vehicular traffic brought about by the start of face-to-face classes. So, how will you guys be adjusting to this development?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.