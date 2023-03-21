Motoring News

The PUV Terminal at One Ayala is now open

by TopGear.com.ph | 10 hours ago
Access point to the One Ayala PUV Terminal
PHOTO: One Ayala on Facebook

Heads-up, Makati regulars: As of March 20, the PUV Terminal at One Ayala is officially open.

The new terminal is located on the lower ground level, and completes the One Ayala intermodal transport hub, which also connects to the MRT Ayala Station via the second level and houses a bus terminal on the upper ground level.

The PUV Terminal is open daily form 5am to 10pm, and now services all the routes that were previously at Park Square, except for the Pasay Libertad route. Check out the list of PUV and UV Express roues below.

PUV routes at One Ayala PUV Terminal

Traditional jeepneys at the One Ayala PUV Terminal

  1. Makati Loop – Landmark
  2. Pateros
  3. Zapote – Circuit

UV Express routes at One Ayala PUV Terminal

UV Express units at the One Ayala PUV Terminal

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
  1. Antipolo
  2. Bicutan
  3. BF EI Grande – Parañaque
  4. BF Resort – Las Piñas
  5. FTI – Palar Arca South
  6. Marikina
  7. Molino via Coastal Road – Ligas
  8. Molino via Skyway
  9. Pacita – Biñan
  10. Pasig via Kalayaan
  11. Pulang Lupa – Las Piñas
  12. Russia – Moonwalk
  13. Suki Market – Mayon
  14. Sucat Evacom – Parañaque
  15. The District Imus

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos
Read Next
Traveling southbound on NLEX? Expect some traffic along the Candaba Viaduct
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: One Ayala on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱