The PUV Terminal at One Ayala is now open

Heads-up, Makati regulars: As of March 20, the PUV Terminal at One Ayala is officially open.
The new terminal is located on the lower ground level, and completes the One Ayala intermodal transport hub, which also connects to the MRT Ayala Station via the second level and houses a bus terminal on the upper ground level.
The PUV Terminal is open daily form 5am to 10pm, and now services all the routes that were previously at Park Square, except for the Pasay Libertad route. Check out the list of PUV and UV Express roues below.
PUV routes at One Ayala PUV Terminal
- Makati Loop – Landmark
- Pateros
- Zapote – Circuit
UV Express routes at One Ayala PUV Terminal
- Antipolo
- Bicutan
- BF EI Grande – Parañaque
- BF Resort – Las Piñas
- FTI – Palar Arca South
- Marikina
- Molino via Coastal Road – Ligas
- Molino via Skyway
- Pacita – Biñan
- Pasig via Kalayaan
- Pulang Lupa – Las Piñas
- Russia – Moonwalk
- Suki Market – Mayon
- Sucat Evacom – Parañaque
- The District Imus
