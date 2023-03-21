The PUV Terminal at One Ayala is now open

Heads-up, Makati regulars: As of March 20, the PUV Terminal at One Ayala is officially open.

The new terminal is located on the lower ground level, and completes the One Ayala intermodal transport hub, which also connects to the MRT Ayala Station via the second level and houses a bus terminal on the upper ground level.

The PUV Terminal is open daily form 5am to 10pm, and now services all the routes that were previously at Park Square, except for the Pasay Libertad route. Check out the list of PUV and UV Express roues below.

PUV routes at One Ayala PUV Terminal

PHOTO BY One Ayala on Facebook

Makati Loop – Landmark Pateros Zapote – Circuit

UV Express routes at One Ayala PUV Terminal

PHOTO BY One Ayala on Facebook

Antipolo Bicutan BF EI Grande – Parañaque BF Resort – Las Piñas FTI – Palar Arca South Marikina Molino via Coastal Road – Ligas Molino via Skyway Pacita – Biñan Pasig via Kalayaan Pulang Lupa – Las Piñas Russia – Moonwalk Suki Market – Mayon Sucat Evacom – Parañaque The District Imus

