DPWH assures P300-M budget for Pagudpud Viaduct 2

The Patapat Viaduct in Pagudpud is easily one of the area’s most recognizable landmarks. Soon, another brand-new viaduct may rise to complement it, too.

Another viaduct is set to rise in Pagudpud town after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) gave the project’s P300 million budget the go-signal. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Gymkhana legend and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block has passed away

Our 10 favorite Ken Block moments

Details remain relatively scarce, but the hope is that the new viaduct will help the area address frequent road closures along the Manila North Road caused by landslides and rockslides. This structure, though, will supposedly feature a more modern design compared to the first viaduct. What’s more, a Japanese consultant is reportedly being tapped to help in the viaduct’s construction.

The DPWH already has heavy equipment on standby in the area in case clearing operations need to be conducted following landslides. Another alternative that has been proposed is the construction of a rock shed to reduce the frequency of road closures.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So, do you think another viaduct is the right way to go about solving the area’s landslide issues? Let us know in the comments.

See Also