New bridge connecting municipalities in Pampanga and Bulacan now 88% complete

There’s a new piece of infrastructure up north in Pampanga that’s starting to take shape: the Pampanga Delta Bridge. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has now announced that this project is already 88% complete.

The agency says this 270-meter bridge is a “crucial component of infrastructure development” that could bolster economic growth in the Municipalities of Masantol and Macabebe in Pampanga, and Calumpit, Hagonoy, and Malolos City in Bulacan by enabling faster travel across these areas.

In its recent update, the DPWH shared that construction of the P566.6 million bridge is now scheduled for completion by September 2023 following delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can check out the official update below.

Pampanga Delta Bridge Project update as of September 2022:

