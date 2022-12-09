DPWH: P7.357-B Panguil Bay Bridge now 61% done

The Panguil Bay Bridge—a megastructure project that began back in Feburary 2020—is now more than 60% complete.

In a project update, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) shared that the project is now 61% finished. The agency says that construction is now taking place “round-the-clock” so that the Panguil Bay Bridge can be completed by December 2023. Progress, though, has been hindered by less-than-ideal weather conditions and supply chain issues abroad, the DPWH said.

The structure features a main bridge that measures 320 meters in length and approach bridges and roads that measure more than 1.9km in total. Its has a total project budget of P7.375 billion courtesy of a loan between the Philippines and the Korean Export Import Bank.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

We hope the all-new Toyota Vios is offered with Modellista parts in PH

LTO: No need to present OR to law enforcement if you have valid driver's license

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Once the Panguil Bay Bridge is finished, it will connect Tangub City to the Municipality of Tubod, cutting travel times between Lanao Del Norte and Misamis Occidental from two hours to just seven minutes.

Progress appears to have been steady the past couple of months. Back in June, the DPWH said that the project was already 51.4% complete. At this rate, do you think the agency will be able to finish the Panguil Bay Bridge by the end of next year? Chime in.

Panguil Bay Bridge now 61% done

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos