100 Workers in Pasig City receive new bicycles, mobile phones

Slowly but surely, the different local government units are turning their respective locales into more bike-friendly areas.

The Pasig City LGU, for example, has already made some substantial changes since the pandemic began in order to make its city more bikeable. As a matter of fact, it was named one of the most bike-friendly cities in the metro last year.

Now, as it continues to promote the use of alternative mobility, the LGU has just turned over 100 bicycles to its residents. Together with the Department of Labor and Employment, Pasig City distributed bicycles—packaged with a helmet and a reflectorized strap and fitted with signal lights and racks—and mobile phones each with P2,000 worth of load to several non-teaching personnel and underemployed workers.

You can check out the official photos below:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There’s still a long way to go before the entirety of Metro Manila becomes truly bike-friendly, so it’s nice to see initiatives like these from the LGUs in the capital. What say you, readers?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.