Pasig City has launched its own electric vehicle charging stations as well

Another government building has installed electric vehicle chargers for public use. This time, it’s Pasig City hall. Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto made the announcement earlier today, saying he and a handful of other officials immediately proceeded to the newly-installed chargers following the local government’s flag-raising ceremony.

The facility was built with help from Clean Air Asia, the Department of Energy (DOE), and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). It has eight total outlets, and you can find it on the ground floor of Mega Parking 2 inside the Pasig City Hall Complex.

ALSO READ:

Honda begins construction of its dedicated EV production facility in China

Geely’s upcoming electric pickup truck look really, really good

It’s important to know that the use of these chargers might not be free for long. Sotto says that they’re free of charge…“for now.”

The launch of Pasig City’s new chargers comes just a couple of weeks after the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) introduced a few of its own at its Barangay Ugong headquarters. Would you like to see more LGUs and government agencies get behind vehicle electrification like this?

Continue reading below ↓

Pasig City hall launches EV chargers:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.