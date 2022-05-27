Expect heavy traffic on these roads in Pasig City on May 29

We don’t know about you guys, but more often than not, we like to take it slow on Sundays and just relax at home. That said, we know traffic in the metro is usually lighter on Sundays, so we understand why some people take the time to be out and about in the city.

But if you live in Pasig City, you might want to hit pause on your weekend drives just this once. The local government unit has just announced that the Young Catholic Social Circle / Grand Flores de Mayo 2022 will be happening on May 29, 2022. Heavy traffic is expected on several roads in the city from 6pm onwards.

Pasig City roads to be affected by heavy traffic:

Plaza Rizal Intersection

M.H. Del Pilar Street (Barangay Sta. Cruz, Barangay Sto. Tomas)

E. Angeles Street

Dr. Pilapil Street (Barangay Sagad)

Dr. Sixton Antonio Avenue (Barangay Kasipagan)

P. Burgos Street

Lopez Jaena Street

Dr. Garcia Street

R. Jabson Street

If it really can’t be helped and, for whatever reason, you still need to go out on Sunday evening, then plan your trips accordingly and map out possible alternate routes. Also, take note that Lopez Jaena Street is already a car-free zone on Sundays, so you really should be avoiding that anyway. You can check out the official advisory below:

