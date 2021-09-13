Pasig City LGU to open protected bike lanes across Kapitolyo intersection

A lot of work still needs to be done before Metro Manila becomes a bike-friendly urban space. At the very least, though, various local government units are taking several steps to improve life for cyclists within their respective cities.

Pasig City, for example, has continuously made changes to its road networks to better cater to cyclists and other alternative transport users. Now, the LGU has partnered with Ortigas Land to open protected bike lanes that will cover the Kapitolyo intersection.

The city government is conducting a dry run today from 7am to 7pm. There will also be a second dry run tomorrow following the same schedule. The new bike lanes are set to officially open on Wednesday, September 15.

The announcement reads: “When fully completed, it will feature the country’s first LGU-led protected bike lane with integrated intersection treatment that will guide turning bikers and reopen at-grade crossing for pedestrians.”

No photos of the new bike lanes are available yet as of this writing, but this should be pleasant news for cyclists in Pasig City. How will this affect your daily commute, readers? Tell us more in the comments.

