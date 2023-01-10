Pasig City announces Bambino Grand Parade road closures on January 15

Depending on where exactly you’re heading, this coming Sunday might be a bad time to pass through Pasig City by car.

The Pasig City local government has announced that a handful of roads will be closed on January 15 for the 22nd Bambino Grand Parade. The celebration will begin at Road 2 at 1pm and will make its way to Immaculate Conception Cathedral for the rest of the afternoon.

The following roads will also be closed for the celebration:

Pasig City road closures on January 15

Road 1 Road 2 Caruncho Avenue (westbound) M.H. Del Pilar Street (San Nicolas to Santo Tomas) E. Angeles Street (Santo Tomas) Dr. Pilapil Street (Sagad) Dr. Sixto Antonio Avenue (Kapasigan) Mabini Street (Kapasigan) Plaza Rizal Intersection P. Burgos Street (San Jose) Lopez Jaena Street (Bagong Katipunan) Dr. Garcia Street (Sumilang) R. Jabson Street (Bambang, Malinao)

You can check out an illustration of the parade route, as well as a list of available alternate routes, in the Facebook post embedded below. Will you be passing through this area on Sunday?

Pasig City announces road closures

