Pasig City announces Bambino Grand Parade road closures on January 15

Depending on where exactly you’re heading, this coming Sunday might be a bad time to pass through Pasig City by car.
The Pasig City local government has announced that a handful of roads will be closed on January 15 for the 22nd Bambino Grand Parade. The celebration will begin at Road 2 at 1pm and will make its way to Immaculate Conception Cathedral for the rest of the afternoon.
The following roads will also be closed for the celebration:
Pasig City road closures on January 15
- Road 1
- Road 2
- Caruncho Avenue (westbound)
- M.H. Del Pilar Street (San Nicolas to Santo Tomas)
- E. Angeles Street (Santo Tomas)
- Dr. Pilapil Street (Sagad)
- Dr. Sixto Antonio Avenue (Kapasigan)
- Mabini Street (Kapasigan)
- Plaza Rizal Intersection
- P. Burgos Street (San Jose)
- Lopez Jaena Street (Bagong Katipunan)
- Dr. Garcia Street (Sumilang)
- R. Jabson Street (Bambang, Malinao)
You can check out an illustration of the parade route, as well as a list of available alternate routes, in the Facebook post embedded below. Will you be passing through this area on Sunday?