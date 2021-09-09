Tricycle drivers in Pasig City can now apply for a franchise to operate legitimately

Huge changes for Pasig City: After 12 years, mayor Vico Sotto announced that around 1,800 tricycle drivers who are currently operating illegally in the city can now apply for a legitimate franchise through Executive Order No. 70 Series of 2021.

“Labing-dalawang taon na ang nakalipas mula nung huling nag-open ng franchise. Ang nangyari, noong nakaraang 12 years, marami pong na-revoke at naging colorum, [kaya] bumabiyahe nang iligal ang marami sa mga traysikel sa Pasig,” said Sotto during a livestream on Facebook.

Sotto said that the failure to make franchising available for tricycle drivers through the years has not only made it dangerous for commuters but has also led to widespread corruption in the city.

“Nakita ko in the last 3 or 4 years, nagkaroon ng mga raket ang iba nating mga empleyado. Ang iba nating enforcer nagkaka-lagayan, nagkakaroon ng korapsyon. Kasi hinahayaan, hindi huhulihin [’yung colorum na traysikel] tapos ‘Maglagay ka na lang sa akin.’ Ganoon yung nangyayari,” he said.

Sotto listed the three main reasons why the LGU decided to push through with this decision. Look:

Sotto mentioned that the city government already has a working list of all colorum tricycles—there are apparently some 1,800 tricycles that are illegally operating in Pasig City. The LGU’s latest move will allow these drivers and operators to be able to apply for a legal franchise for just P420.

“Reiterate lang natin: Mga existing ito na gagawin nating legal. Magbabayad sila ng P420, ’yun lang. Dati may nagsusumbong sa akin nagbayad daw ng P100,000—kalalabasan niyan mababaon sa utang ’pag ganon. Dito, bubuksan na natin, P420 lang, ang layo sa P100,000. Legal, madali, at mawawala na yung mga colorum,” said Sotto.

“Para sa mga mahal nating traysikel drayber, alam kong napakahirap ng pandemya para sa inyo. Hanggang ngayon, pasahero natin ay limited pa rin, pero sana makatulong ito sa almost 2,000 bale na matagal nang colorum,” he added.

This should be welcome news for the numerous tricycle drivers in Pasig City, then. If you’re looking for more details, you can check out Sotto’s full video below:

