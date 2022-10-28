Motoring News

Pasig City announces ‘Oplan Kaluluwa’ alternate routes for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1

Planning to stay in the city?
by Drei Laurel | Just now
Image of Pasig City
PHOTO: Google Maps

Do you plan on staying within Metro Manila over the 2022 Undas holidays? Makes sense. After all, traffic should be lighter with many motorists heading out of town over the long weekend.

Still, there are a couple of advisories you’ll want to take note of if you’ll be driving around the city. Pasig City, for example, has a handful of alternate routes motorists should keep in mind next week.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector is underway
Cavitex-C5 Link’s Merville exit ramp is now open to motorists

The Pasig City local government has announced ‘Oplan Kaluluwa’ will be in effect on October 31 and November 1. During this time, C. Raymundo Avenue will have a one-way traffic scheme heading northbound from E. Angeles Street to Mercedes Avenue.

If you’re passing through the area, you can take these alternate routes:

From Mercedes Avenue to Rotonda

  1. Take C. Raymundo Avenue
  2. Make a left to Stella Maris Street
  3. Make a left to Dr. Sixto Avenue towards destination
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

From Mercedes Avenue to Rotonda

  1. Take Market Avenue
  2. Make a right to Dr. Pilapil Street
  3. Make a left to E. Angeles Street towards destination

From C. Raymundo Avenue (southbound) to Rotonda

  1. Take Stella Maris St.
  2. Make a left to Dr. Sixto Avenue towards destination

From Dr. Sixto Avenue to Pasig City Cemetery (Barracks)

  1. Take Rotonda
  2. Make a left to C. Raymundo Avenue towards destination

And there you have it. Will this announcement affect any of your Undas plans?

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Lewis Hamilton will race on after 2023
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Google Maps

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱