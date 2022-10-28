Pasig City announces ‘Oplan Kaluluwa’ alternate routes for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1

Do you plan on staying within Metro Manila over the 2022 Undas holidays? Makes sense. After all, traffic should be lighter with many motorists heading out of town over the long weekend.
Still, there are a couple of advisories you’ll want to take note of if you’ll be driving around the city. Pasig City, for example, has a handful of alternate routes motorists should keep in mind next week.
The Pasig City local government has announced ‘Oplan Kaluluwa’ will be in effect on October 31 and November 1. During this time, C. Raymundo Avenue will have a one-way traffic scheme heading northbound from E. Angeles Street to Mercedes Avenue.
If you’re passing through the area, you can take these alternate routes:
From Mercedes Avenue to Rotonda
- Take C. Raymundo Avenue
- Make a left to Stella Maris Street
- Make a left to Dr. Sixto Avenue towards destination
From Mercedes Avenue to Rotonda
- Take Market Avenue
- Make a right to Dr. Pilapil Street
- Make a left to E. Angeles Street towards destination
From C. Raymundo Avenue (southbound) to Rotonda
- Take Stella Maris St.
- Make a left to Dr. Sixto Avenue towards destination
From Dr. Sixto Avenue to Pasig City Cemetery (Barracks)
- Take Rotonda
- Make a left to C. Raymundo Avenue towards destination
And there you have it. Will this announcement affect any of your Undas plans?
