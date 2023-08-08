Pasig Potrero Bridge on SCTEX now open to Class 1 vehicles

Embankment works are still ongoing along the Pasig Potrero Bridge on the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), but select lanes are now open to light vehicles.

According to the latest advisory of the NLEX Corporation, Class 1 vehicles may now pass through the innermost lanes of the Pasig Potrero Bridge. This section was reopened at 4pm of August 7. Check it out below:

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles, however, are advised to take alternate routes. For reference, they’re listed below:

Pasig Potrero Bridge rerouting

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation on Facebook

From Subic to Manila

From Subic, take the Dinalupihan exit of SCTEX. Drive straight along Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA). Take the San Fernando southbound entry of NLEX to Manila.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

From Porac to Manila

Drive straight along Porac–Santa Rita Road until JASA intersection. Turn left onto JASA and take the San Fernando southbound entry to Manila.

From Floridablanca to Manila

Take the Floridablanca Road until JASA intersection. Turn left onto JASA and take the San Fernando southbound entry to Manila.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The best online deals on rainy season car accessories you can check out right now

The Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange of CALAX is opening in September

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

From Subic to Tarlac

From Subic, take the Dinalupihan exit of SCTEX. Drive straight along JASA. Take the San Fernando nouthbound entry and proceed to SCTEX.

From Porac to Tarlac

Drive straight along Porac–Santa Rita Road until JASA intersection. Turn left onto JASA, then take the San Fernando nouthbound entry and proceed to SCTEX.

From Floridablanca to Tarlac

Take the Floridablanca Road until JASA intersection. Turn left onto JASA, then take the San Fernando nouthbound entry and proceed to SCTEX.

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

From Tarlac to Subic

From Tarlac, take the NLEX-SCTEX spur toward the direction of San Fernando southbound exit of NLEX. Turn right onto JASA going to Olongapo. At the Dinalupihan entry of SCTEX, turn right toward the toll plaza to enter SCTEX bound for Subic.

From Tarlac to Porac

From Tarlac, take the NLEX-SCTEX spur toward the direction of San Fernando southbound exit of NLEX. Turn right onto JASA going to Olongapo. At the Guagua–Santa Rita intersetion, turn right onto Porac–Santa Rita Road and proceed to the Porac entry of SCTEX.

From Tarlac to Floridablanca

From Tarlac, take the NLEX-SCTEX spur toward the direction of San Fernando southbound exit of NLEX. Turn right at JASA going to Olongapo. At the Floridablanca–San Anton intersection, turn right onto Floridablanca Road en route to the town proper.

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

From Manila to Subic

Take the San Fernando exit of NLEX. Turn right onto JASA toward the direction of Olongapo. At the Dinalupihan entry of SCTEX, turn right toward the toll plaza to enter SCTEX bound for Subic.