Pasig Potrero Bridge on SCTEX now open to Class 1 vehicles

Here are the alternate routes for Class 2 and 3 vehicles
by TopGear.com.ph | 3 hours ago
Image of the Pasig Potrero Bridge along the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)
PHOTO: Google Maps

Embankment works are still ongoing along the Pasig Potrero Bridge on the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), but select lanes are now open to light vehicles.

According to the latest advisory of the NLEX Corporation, Class 1 vehicles may now pass through the innermost lanes of the Pasig Potrero Bridge. This section was reopened at 4pm of August 7. Check it out below:

Repaired innermost lanes of the Pasig Potrero Bridge along Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) in August 2023

Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles, however, are advised to take alternate routes. For reference, they’re listed below:

Pasig Potrero Bridge rerouting

Rerouting scheme along Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) due to the repair of Pasig Potrero Bridge

From Subic to Manila

  1. From Subic, take the Dinalupihan exit of SCTEX.
  2. Drive straight along Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA).
  3. Take the San Fernando southbound entry of NLEX to Manila.
From Porac to Manila

  1. Drive straight along Porac–Santa Rita Road until JASA intersection.
  2. Turn left onto JASA and take the San Fernando southbound entry to Manila. 

From Floridablanca to Manila

  1. Take the Floridablanca Road until JASA intersection.
  2. Turn left onto JASA and take the San Fernando southbound entry to Manila.

From Subic to Tarlac

  1. From Subic, take the Dinalupihan exit of SCTEX.
  2. Drive straight along JASA.
  3. Take the San Fernando nouthbound entry and proceed to SCTEX.

From Porac to Tarlac

  1. Drive straight along Porac–Santa Rita Road until JASA intersection.
  2. Turn left onto JASA, then take the San Fernando nouthbound entry and proceed to SCTEX.

From Floridablanca to Tarlac

  1. Take the Floridablanca Road until JASA intersection.
  2. Turn left onto JASA, then take the San Fernando nouthbound entry and proceed to SCTEX. 

From Tarlac to Subic

  1. From Tarlac, take the NLEX-SCTEX spur toward the direction of San Fernando southbound exit of NLEX.
  2. Turn right onto JASA going to Olongapo.
  3. At the Dinalupihan entry of SCTEX, turn right toward the toll plaza to enter SCTEX bound for Subic.

From Tarlac to Porac

  1. From Tarlac, take the NLEX-SCTEX spur toward the direction of San Fernando southbound exit of NLEX.
  2. Turn right onto JASA going to Olongapo.
  3. At the Guagua–Santa Rita intersetion, turn right onto Porac–Santa Rita Road and proceed to the Porac entry of SCTEX.

From Tarlac to Floridablanca

  1. From Tarlac, take the NLEX-SCTEX spur toward the direction of San Fernando southbound exit of NLEX.
  2. Turn right at JASA going to Olongapo.
  3. At the Floridablanca–San Anton intersection, turn right onto Floridablanca Road en route to the town proper.

From Manila to Subic

  1. Take the San Fernando exit of NLEX.
  2. Turn right onto JASA toward the direction of Olongapo.
  3. At the Dinalupihan entry of SCTEX, turn right toward the toll plaza to enter SCTEX bound for Subic.

This is the latest generation of Japan’s best-selling Honda N-Box
