Pasig Potrero Bridge on SCTEX now open to Class 1 vehicles

Embankment works are still ongoing along the Pasig Potrero Bridge on the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), but select lanes are now open to light vehicles.
According to the latest advisory of the NLEX Corporation, Class 1 vehicles may now pass through the innermost lanes of the Pasig Potrero Bridge. This section was reopened at 4pm of August 7. Check it out below:
Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles, however, are advised to take alternate routes. For reference, they’re listed below:
Pasig Potrero Bridge rerouting
From Subic to Manila
- From Subic, take the Dinalupihan exit of SCTEX.
- Drive straight along Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA).
- Take the San Fernando southbound entry of NLEX to Manila.
From Porac to Manila
- Drive straight along Porac–Santa Rita Road until JASA intersection.
- Turn left onto JASA and take the San Fernando southbound entry to Manila.
From Floridablanca to Manila
- Take the Floridablanca Road until JASA intersection.
- Turn left onto JASA and take the San Fernando southbound entry to Manila.
From Subic to Tarlac
- From Subic, take the Dinalupihan exit of SCTEX.
- Drive straight along JASA.
- Take the San Fernando nouthbound entry and proceed to SCTEX.
From Porac to Tarlac
- Drive straight along Porac–Santa Rita Road until JASA intersection.
- Turn left onto JASA, then take the San Fernando nouthbound entry and proceed to SCTEX.
From Floridablanca to Tarlac
- Take the Floridablanca Road until JASA intersection.
- Turn left onto JASA, then take the San Fernando nouthbound entry and proceed to SCTEX.
From Tarlac to Subic
- From Tarlac, take the NLEX-SCTEX spur toward the direction of San Fernando southbound exit of NLEX.
- Turn right onto JASA going to Olongapo.
- At the Dinalupihan entry of SCTEX, turn right toward the toll plaza to enter SCTEX bound for Subic.
From Tarlac to Porac
- From Tarlac, take the NLEX-SCTEX spur toward the direction of San Fernando southbound exit of NLEX.
- Turn right onto JASA going to Olongapo.
- At the Guagua–Santa Rita intersetion, turn right onto Porac–Santa Rita Road and proceed to the Porac entry of SCTEX.
From Tarlac to Floridablanca
- From Tarlac, take the NLEX-SCTEX spur toward the direction of San Fernando southbound exit of NLEX.
- Turn right at JASA going to Olongapo.
- At the Floridablanca–San Anton intersection, turn right onto Floridablanca Road en route to the town proper.
From Manila to Subic
- Take the San Fernando exit of NLEX.
- Turn right onto JASA toward the direction of Olongapo.
- At the Dinalupihan entry of SCTEX, turn right toward the toll plaza to enter SCTEX bound for Subic.