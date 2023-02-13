Motoring News

PCG to roll out free PITX-Monumento bus rides on Valentine’s Day

by TopGear.com.ph | 6 hours ago
EDSA Busway
PHOTO: Sharleen Banzon

Attention, commuters: the w (PCG) is rolling out free bus rides on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023.

The buses will ply the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to Monumento route. There will be two buses deployed, and trips will be available from 6am to 9am and 4pm to 7pm for all passengers.

Philippine Coast Guard

Now, just to clarify, this initiative from the PCG isn’t part of the government’s Libreng Sakay program for the EDSA Busway. We’re just clarifying since that one’s set to make a comeback soon.

Spread the word, readers. You can also check out the full advisory below.

PCG Libreng Sakay for Valentine’s Day 2023:

PHOTO: Sharleen Banzon

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

