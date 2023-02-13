PCG to roll out free PITX-Monumento bus rides on Valentine’s Day

Attention, commuters: the w (PCG) is rolling out free bus rides on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023.
The buses will ply the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to Monumento route. There will be two buses deployed, and trips will be available from 6am to 9am and 4pm to 7pm for all passengers.
Now, just to clarify, this initiative from the PCG isn’t part of the government’s Libreng Sakay program for the EDSA Busway. We’re just clarifying since that one’s set to make a comeback soon.
Spread the word, readers. You can also check out the full advisory below.