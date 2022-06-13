Fatima Avenue in Valenzuela City has been pedestrianized, and it looks awesome

Last year, Valenzuela City announced that it would begin the pedestrianization of Fatima Avenue in an attempt to “reconnect its people to the vitality of their surroundings.” Well, the project now appears to be nearing its completion, and it looks great.

Photos of the Fatima Avenue pedestrianization project shared by the official Valenzuela City Facebook page show off a clean and relatively green new public space that features picnic tables and modern light posts. Look:

Fatima Avenue pedestrianization project

Continue reading below ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

PH fuel price update: Increase of up to 4.50/L for diesel, P1.60/L for gas starting June 14

Hundreds of local Land Cruiser and RAV4 units are part of a Toyota PH service campaign

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

When the project was first announced, architect Gerard Lico, whose office is responsible for transforming the busy thoroughfare into a pedestrian-friendly space, stressed the importance of giving streets back to the people.

PHOTO BY Valenzuela City

Continue reading below ↓

“It will become a walkable street closed to motorized traffic so as to create a new character for the City of Valenzuela. Ang intention namin dito is really to bring back the street to the people,” Lico said.

“Nowadays, mas binibigyan nating priority yung mga kotse; so ngayon, ibinabalik natin sa tao yung kalye at para maging ito ay isang vibrant element.”

PHOTO BY Valenzuela City

Continue reading below ↓

Elevated expressways? Sure, they’re impressive on paper—but if we’re talking true inclusivity, nothing beats wide-open pedestrian spaces like this. Can you think of any other places that should get the Fatima Avenue treatment? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Valenzuela City

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.