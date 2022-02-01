Some roads in Manila City will be closed this weekend to make way for the Bar exams

Passing by Manila City this weekend? Make sure to plan your trips accordingly as the Manila Police District will be implementing several road closures in line with the upcoming Bar exams.

The roads will only be closed on February 4 and 6, 2022. According to the latest advisory from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), areas within the vicinity of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), Far Eastern University (FEU), and De La Salle University (DLSU) will be affected.

The MMDA has also provided potential alternate routes that motorists can take on Friday and Sunday. For a more detailed look, you can read on below.

Road closures for February 4 and 6

1) Westbound lane of España Boulevard from Lacson Avenue to P. Noval (UST)

Alternate routes:

All vehicles intending to utilize the westbound lane of España shall turn right at A.H Lacson and left to Dapitan or left to A. Mendoza onwards to the point of destination.

All vehicles from the southbound portion of A.H Lacson Avenue shall go straight to Nagtahan onwards to the point of destination.

2) Westbound lane of N. Reyes Street from España Blvd. to CM Recto Avenue



Alternate routes:

All vehicles coming from España Boulevard intending to utilize the westbound lane of N. Reyes shall turn right to P. Campa Street, turn left to A. Mendoza going to CM Recto, and onwards to the point of destination.

3) Southbound lane of Taft Avenue from Quirino Avenue to Estrada Street (DLSU)

Alternate routes:

All vehicles utilizing the southbound lane of Taft Avenue going to the Makati/Pasay area shall turn right to Quirino Avenue, left to Adriatico, left to P. Ocampo, and onwards to the point of destination.

All vehicles traveling eastbound of Quirino Avenue intending to utilize the southbound lane of Taft Avenue going to Makati/Pasay area shall turn right to L. Guinto Street, right to Estrada Street, left to Taft Avenue, and onwards to the point of destination.

In addition to all these, the MMDA has announced that a stop-and-go traffic scheme will be implemented along España Boulevard, N. Reyes Street, and Taft Avenue during drop-off of bar examinees. Motorists are likewise reminded that parking within the vicinity of the examination venues is prohibited before and during the examination period. Be advised, motorists, and spread the word.

