Motoring News

PH fuel price update: Gasoline down P1.50, diesel down by P1.30 this week

by Anton Andres | 23 hours ago
PHOTO: Shutterstock

While April saw fuel prices go up as a whole, it seems that May is off to a good start. It’s good news for motorists as it’s the second week in a row for fuel price rollbacks. Not only that, both gas and diesel prices go down by over P1.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Here are the most expensive traffic violations under the new single ticketing system
Reminder: Single ticketing system pilot program has begun

Last week, we saw gasoline go down P1.40 and diesel go down by P0.70. This week, gasoline goes down by P1.50, while diesel rolls back by P1.30. That’s thanks to global oil prices remaining subdued for the second week in a row.

It remains to be seen what the trend for global oil prices will be like in the coming weeks, but if the market stays stable, fuel prices could stay level. Of course, there are other deciding factors as well, such as the exchange rate and the global economic situation. But for now, it’s time to head to the pumps and make the most out of this rollback.

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Read Next
Lexus’ first electric SUV is now in PH with a P4.828-M price tag
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱