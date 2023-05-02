PH fuel price update: Gasoline down P1.50, diesel down by P1.30 this week

While April saw fuel prices go up as a whole, it seems that May is off to a good start. It’s good news for motorists as it’s the second week in a row for fuel price rollbacks. Not only that, both gas and diesel prices go down by over P1.

Last week, we saw gasoline go down P1.40 and diesel go down by P0.70. This week, gasoline goes down by P1.50, while diesel rolls back by P1.30. That’s thanks to global oil prices remaining subdued for the second week in a row.

It remains to be seen what the trend for global oil prices will be like in the coming weeks, but if the market stays stable, fuel prices could stay level. Of course, there are other deciding factors as well, such as the exchange rate and the global economic situation. But for now, it’s time to head to the pumps and make the most out of this rollback.

