House approves P1.196-T infra budget for 2023, OKs P167.12-B for DOTr

The Philippine government’s infrastructure push isn’t going away any time soon.

Recently, the House of Representatives voted to pass House Bill no. 4488 or the General Appropriations Bill in its second on third reading in one day.

Essentially, this move gives final approval to the proposed P1.196 trillion budget for the country’s infrastructure programs next year. The figure makes up a considerable chunk of the Philippines’ total P5.268 trillion budget in 2023.

Also given the thumbs up is the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) proposed P167.12 billion budget for next year. Unfortunately, the agency continues to fight for PUV Modernization Program funding as its P778 million budget for the initiative has yet to be given approval.

In a statement, transport secretary Jaime Bautista thanked lawmakers for approving the agency’s 2023 budget. According to him, the news shows that the DOTr must truly provide Filipinos with safe, accessible, comfortable, and affordable transportation.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, meanwhile, said that the swift passage of the 2023 budget “is the product of the collective effort of the entire House, in transparent and open proceedings,” and will “strengthen efforts to respond more effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic, and support initiatives towards national economic recovery.”

Let’s hope that money is put to good use next year. Are you fine with these numbers? Chime in.

