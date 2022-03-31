Motoring News

Reminder: Trips heading up to Baguio City available at PITX as early as 5am

Planning a trip to the Summer Capital?
by Drei Laurel | Just now
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Summer season is just about here, and we reckon some of you have already been excitedly planning a trip up to Baguio City the past couple of weeks. We guessed right, didn’t we?

Well, did you know you don’t necessarily have to take your own car? If this is the route you’re going, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) wants to remind you it has trips heading up to the Summer Capital available as early as 5am. Look:

PITX-Baguio City trips

Buses courtesy of Pangasinan Solid Noth Transit will be departing for Baguio City hourly from 5am to 12pm. Keep in mind of the following travel guidelines if you plan on visiting the place, though:

2022 Baguio City travel guidelines

Tickets can be booked through biyaheroes.com or PITX ticket booth six. With these insane gas prices, it makes sense to take a bus if you’re traveling on a budget. 

PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

