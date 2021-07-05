PITX bus trips to Naga City and Matnog in the Bicol region are now available

Travelers intending to go to the Naga City in Camarines Sur and Matnog in Sorsogon, now have the option of direct travel by bus: The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) has announced that trips bound for the two Bicol destinations are now available.

Trips to Naga City from PITX began on June 30 and depart every other day at 6pm; return trips to PITX are available on the days in between and depart from Naga City also at 6pm. The full fare is priced at P757, while the discounted fee costs P605.

Matnog-bound bus rides from PITX began on July 2 and depart every other day at 2:30pm; same as with the Naga City trips, return journeys are available on the days in between and take off from Matnog City at 1:30pm. The full fare is P1,176 while the discounted rate is priced at P941.

As with the Legazpi-, Tabaco-, and Tiwi-bound PITX trips that began in June, all travelers must present the following requirements to be allowed to proceed with their planned journey:

Company ID, an authorized person outside of residence (APOR) ID, or any government-issued ID Advanced booking of at least 48 hours, made via DLTB in PITX, other DLTB offices, or www.dltb.ph, or by calling (0933) 824-7135 Negative antigen test result from the PITX Testing Facility on the exact date of travel (the facility is located on the third-floor parking area of PITX and requires no reservation of slots; each test costs P850) For those aged 17 and below: must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian (requires parent travel permit from the Department of Social Welfare and Development if not accompanied by parents)

This list of requirements was released on July 2. We will update this story if there are any changes.

Aside from Bicol trips, new routes to Quezon are planned for the month of July. Currently, trips to the following destinations in Quezon are available: Calauag, Guinayangan, San Francisco, Infanta, Lucban, Mauban, Sampaloc, San Andres, Tagkawayan.

“We’ve been coordinating with LGUs for the opening of new routes to different Southern Luzon provinces such as Bicol, Quezon, Batangas, and Laguna,” said PITX corporate affairs and government relations head Jason Salvador. “This is our way of helping revive our economy, while still having safety as our top priority.

“Hopefully, we sustain this momentum in reopening more and opening new routes so we can all move forward even amidst the pandemic,” Salvador added.

