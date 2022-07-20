Motoring News

Traveling to Catanduanes? Bus rides from PITX are now available

Trips are available daily at 4:30pm
by TopGear.com.ph | Just now
island of catanduanes
PHOTO: Shutterstock

With fuel prices as high as they are these days, road trips have become such expensive affairs. But hey, if you want to go out for a quick vacation, why not just take the bus?

Here’s a potential destination: Catanduanes. There are buses headed to the Municipality of Virac available daily via the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX). Granted, this trip won’t purely be land travel as it will entail a quick RORO ride, but it will still save you from having to spend a pretty penny on fuel.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
P2P stations in Makati are now located at One Ayala
DOTr’s proposed P4.5-B automated fare-collection system will let you pay via debit, credit cards

You can book trips in advance either online or via Ticket Booth 1, Counter 6 or 7, located on the second floor of PITX. When we checked the Bicol Isarog website the one-way fare from PITX to Virac is P1,350 for the regular bus. From Virac to PITX, it’s P950 for the economy (non-aircon) bus and P1,350 for the regular bus.

Continue reading below ↓

Buses depart from PITX at 4:30pm daily, and from Virac at 11am daily.

How does a bus trip all the way to Bicol sound like to you?

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Bus schedule from PITX to Catanduanes:

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Hyundai wants to get this eVTOL off the ground and in commercial use by 2028
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱