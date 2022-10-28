Undas 2022: PITX schedule for Cavite, NCR routes from October 28 to November 3

Gearing up for Undas this year? You should be. We all know how crazy this particular long weekend can turn out to be for those hitting the road hit the road, especially for commuters traveling out of Metro Manila.

If you’re looking to use public transport this weekend, one good way to prepare is to know the trip schedules of whichever transport system you’ll be using. Now, if you’re set to depart the metro via the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), then we’ve got just the thing—the full bus schedules for PITX from October 28 to November 3.

There will be trips going to several parts of Cavite throughout the weekend available from as early as 4am to as late as 11pm, depending on the route. The EDSA Carousel will also remain operational over the next several days. PITX will also keep the Baclaran, Divisoria, and FTI routes open.

For more information, you can continue scrolling down below.

Full PITX schedule for Undas 2022:

