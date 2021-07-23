PMVIC Steering Committee says new guidelines legal, addresses issue regarding efficiency

Yesterday, Philippine senator Ralph Recto let the Department of Transportation (DOTr) know his sentiments regarding the ‘revival’ of private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVIC), calling the new guidelines a “mutated variant” and expressing his displeasure over the move. Now, the PMVIC Steering Committee has responded.

In a statement, the Committee thanked Recto for his feedback, but reiterated that PMVICs are well within legal grounds and that the new guidelines address his concerns regarding the facilities’ efficiency and convenience.

“In the legal opinion of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) dated 18 March 2021, OSG said that the DOTr and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) have authority to ensure the roadworthiness of vehicles and consequently implement the motor vehicle inspection system (MVIS),” the Committee’s statement reads.

“As to the issue of DOTr and LTO authorizing private entities to conduct inspection of motor vehicles, the Administrative Code of 1987 and E.O. 125-A allows DOTr to call on any corporation or organization, whether public or private, to participate and assist in the implementation of transportation programs,” the Committee added, emphasizing that the MVIS is only being outsourced under a private sector participation agreement and that the government “still has direct control and supervision of the roadworthiness testing and motor vehicle registration.”

The statement also emphasized that the implementation of geographical areas of responsibility (GAOR) for PMVICs means motorists will not face long lines or slow processing times, adding that the measure was put in place specifically to prevent crowding at these facilities.

“This is precisely to prevent crowding and long queues at a particular center since the PMVICs will cater to clients in their respective areas. The GAORs are to be assigned to allow the PMVIC to accommodate clients within its capacity, taking into consideration the health and sanitation protocols, and without causing traffic congestion,” the statement reads, adding that motorists still have the option of bringing their cars to a private emissions testing center if they are in areas not covered by a GAOR.

Lastly, the committee reiterated that the full roadworthiness inspection at a PMVIC costs only P600 for light vehicles and P500 for motorcycles, and that no additional fees will be collected for a reinspection or retest.

“With these, we wish to gently re-direct the misimpression of the honorable Senator that we are marketing the PMVICs as the be-all, end-all solution to minimizing road accidents. Though roadworthiness is not the cure-all for road crashes, it is one of the pillars of road safety. Thus, we remain firm in our commitment to address the roadworthiness requisite prior to the renewal of vehicle registration. And, currently, PMVICs are the most equipped facilities which can accurately, efficiently and reliably measure this vital requirement of the law.”

Something tells us this won’t be the last we’ll hear regarding PMVICs from the Philippine Senate. Do you think the PMVIC Steering Committee’s statement sufficiently addresses Recto’s concerns? Let us know in the comments.

