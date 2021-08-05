‘Hatid-sundo’ for working APORs now allowed after public uproar, but…

Well, that was quick. Following feedback from different sectors and lawmakers, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Eleazar says that ‘hatid-sundo’ of authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) will now be allowed during ECQ.

“Ngayon po, after weighing all of these things, ay nagbigay po ng bagong guidelines ngayon na iaallow na po ’yun. Itong mga non-APOR na maghahatid sa ating mga worker APOR,” the police chief said during a recent Teleradyo interview.

There’s a catch here, though. While the hatid-sundo arrangement is now allowed, drivers and motorcycle riders dropping off or out to fetch APORs must have the necessary paperwork on them if they run into a checkpoint.

This requirement comes in the form of a certificate of employment provided by the APOR’s employer that identifies the worker and his or her designated driver. It must also have a vehicle description, as well as a contact person within the company. A business permit that proves the employer is allowed to operate as a permitted industry during ECQ must also be attached to this. This

“Ngayon ang problema, paguwi niya o kaya pagsusundo niya. So we will require the employer, yung employer nitong worker APOR na ito, na magissue ng certificate of employment na nakalagay dun siyempre kung sino yung worker APOR na ’yun, pati po ang detalye dun, and then nakalagay din dun kung sino yung designated nitong worker APOR na kasama niya sa bahay na driver niya,” Eleazar explained.

“Pati yung description ng sasakyan, andun din yung contact person nitong employer na ’to. At the same time nakaattach din doon yung business permit, nagpapatunay para malaman natin kung talaga bang part siya ng permitted industry. Ngayon ito po ipapakita at dadalhin nitong non-APOR driver na ito. At yun ngayon ang pagbabasihan natin kung magcoconduct kami ng random checking.”

Eleazar added that authorities are now more strict with motorists because, during previous ECQ periods, an unauthorized driver could bypass guidelines by saying they were fetching or dropping off an APOR.

“Sa experience kasi natin dun sa unang ECQ, ang daming nagpalusot. Pwede kasi sabihin lang nung magisa ka lang sa sasakyan na ‘Uy saan ka? Naghatid po ako o susundo po ako.’ So dapat meron tayong ipapakita,” he said.

“Kung irerequire kasi namin ’yan na pupunta pa sa police station para kumuha pa ng driver’s pass, red tape pa ’yan at pipila pila pa doon—yung nga iniiwasan natin eh. So ’yan po ay base na lang, dinedelegate natin, pinapakiusapan natin ang mga employers natin.”

One potential problem we can see here is that Metro Manila’s ECQ period begins tomorrow, and there simply might not be enough time for employers to fulfill this requirement before it kicks in. What do you think of this development? Is this a reasonable compromise?

