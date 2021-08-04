PNP chief: ‘Hatid-sundo’ of APORs not allowed during ECQ period

Heads up, guys: If you’re an authorized person outside residence (APOR) who needs to be out and about during the upcoming enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period, you now can’t rely on a driver to fetch you or drop you off somewhere.

In a recent interview with TeleRadyo, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Eleazar shared that ‘hatid-sundo’ of APORs will not be allowed during the enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20. According to him, such a setup is prone to abuse by hard-headed motorists.

“Hindi po pwede yun, kasi ito po yung pwede abusuhin eh. Ano ba naman yung magda-drive ka nang mag-isa ka lang sa sasakyan, hindi ka APOR, sabihin mo, ‘Pasensya, ako po’y naghatid, galing po doon, pauwi na ako.’ O kaya, ‘Ako ho’y papunta doon sa isang lugar, susunduin ko po si doktora o kung sinuman.’”

“Alam po natin na maaapektuhan yung iba, kaya lang mas matindi po kasi yung abuso na pwedeng mangyari kung hindi natin mako-control yan. Anyway, tuloy rin naman po yung public transport. Ito rin po ang purpose niyan na talagang ma-limit yung lalabas.”

Eleazar also made clear that APORs traveling for work-related reasons can cross checkpoints and borders with ease and will be permitted to remain outside during curfew hours. ‘Consumer APORs,’ meanwhile, must be home before the ECQ’s 8pm to 4am curfew sets in.

“Yung tinatawag nating workforce APOR, as long as ang travel nila is work-related, wala pong problema. Kahit anong oras, wala silang curfew at saka pwede sila mag-cross,” Eleazar said.

“Yung tinatawag nating consumer APOR, bibili ka lang during non-curfew kasi sarado naman ang mga tindahang pagbibilhan mo eh. Panagalawa, hindi ka pwede mag-cross ng mga border ng mga city.”

If you’re an APOR, be sure to mask up and stay safe out there. If you aren’t, well, just sit tight at home unless stepping out is absolutely necessary.

