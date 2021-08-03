MMDA: Truck ban will be suspended from August 6 to 20

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that the truck ban will be suspended along major thoroughfares during the upcoming enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), “to ensure the unhampered movement of essential goods.”

Metro Manila will be under ECQ from August 6 to 20, 2021, to curb the spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant. The MMDA earlier announced that number coding will remain suspended for the time being, and that longer curfew hours—from 8pm to 4am—will be implemented beginning August 6.

In case you missed any, here are the transport- and mobility-related updates that have been released the past couple of days:

Metro Manila ECQ, August 2021

