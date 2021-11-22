The new PNR Clark Phase 1 trains have arrived

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has shared significant developments regarding the North-South Commuter Railway: The first rolling stock of PNR Clark Phase 1 has arrived in the Philippines.

This is the same eight-car train set that underwent testing in Japan back in October. The arrival comes ahead of schedule, as the DOTr previously said that delivery was expected by the first week of December.

The rolling stock has recently passed factory acceptance tests and is already at the Port of Manila, as per the DOTr’s latest update. It will be transferred to the Philippine National Railways depot in Malanday next month after the shipment has cleared customs.

This is the first of 13 sets that were procured from the Japan Transport Company and Sumitomo Corporation Joint Venture. The DOTr says the second set will be delivered by the second quarter of next year.

Once operational, PNR Clark Phase 1 will enable commuters to get from Tutuban, Manila to Malolos, Bulacan in just 35 minutes. It is expected to serve 300,000 passengers daily. If you want to see more of the new trains, you can check out the DOTr’s official post below:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.