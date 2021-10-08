These are the new trains that will run along PNR Clark Phase 1

Slowly but surely, the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project is starting to take shape. After giving us a peek at what the finished PNR Clark Phase 2 will look like, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has now shared that testing of the first train set for the PNR Clark Phase 1 has begun.

The rolling stock—manufactured by the Japan Transport Company and Sumitomo Corporation Joint Venture (JSJV)—will undergo factory acceptance tests (FATs) to ensure its compliance with international standards. It will also help guarantee that the trains are properly equipped and functioning properly.

The tests are currently being done at the Japan Transport Engineering Company’s facility in Yokohama, Japan. You can check out photos of the new trains below:

These trains are scheduled to arrive in the Philippines by the first week of December 2021. Once completed, the PNR Clark Phase 1 will cut travel time between Tutuban in Manila and Malolos in Bulacan from an hour and a half to just 35 minutes. The railway is expected to ferry around 300,000 passengers daily.

