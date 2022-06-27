Presidential inauguration 2022: MMDA releases alternate routes for June 30

We recently shared this week’s road closures in Manila City in light of the upcoming Presidential inauguration at the National Museum on June 30. Now, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has shared rerouting advisories for private and public vehicles as well as trucks that will pass through the area on Thursday.

All vehicles on Roxas Boulevard headed northbound must turn right at U.N. Avenue or Kalaw Avenue, then left at Taft Avenue to the point of destination. Eastbound vehicles on Roxas Boulevard, meanwhile, should turn left at U.N. or Kalaw, then right at Taft onwards to their destinations.

Trucks headed northbound from the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) are advised to take Osmeña Highway, turn right at Quirino Avenue then straight to Nagtahan Street and Lacson Avenue, then turn left at Yuseco Street straight to Capulong Street. They can then turn right at R-10 Road to reach their point of destination.

PUVs and private vehicles affected by the Mendiola Street and Legarda Street closures may also take alternate routes. Those coming from P. Casal Street should turn left or right at Arlegui Street, while those coming from Quezon Boulevard and C.M. Recto Avenue should turn left at N. Reyes Street or right at Loyola Street.

For vehicles coming from the Sampaloc area, they can turn left at Manrique Street. Motorists coming in from Sta. Mesa via Legarda Street, meanwhile, should turn right at M.F. Jhocson Street then left at Lardizabal Street.

In addition to the aforementioned road closures, the MMDA has clarified that one southbound lane on Taft Avenue from corner Padre Burgos to corner Finance Road will also be closed on June 30 from 4am to 11pm.

Plan your trips accordingly this week, readers. You can check out the full MMDA advisory below.

