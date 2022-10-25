Use of face masks to be voluntary indoors but required on board public transport

Some breaking pandemic news for the country today: Following a cabinet meeting, Department of Tourism (DOT) secretary Christina Garcia Frasco has announced that the wearing of face masks indoors will soon no longer be mandatory.

During a press briefing, Frasco told reporters that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will soon issue an executive order making the decision to loosen mask restrictions indoors official.

Frasco also stressed, however, that there will still be cases where the wearing of masks indoors or in enclosed spaces will still be required. The use of face masks will still be mandatory when using public transportation and inside medical facilities.

Individuals who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccinations or who suffer from comorbidities are still “highly encouraged” to use face masks indoors.

According to Frasco, the decision also comes as an effort to make the country’s COVID-19 restrictions “at par” with ASEAN neighbors who have also loosened mask requirements. Do you think this is the right move?

