Report: Jeepney drivers, operators want P10 minimum PUJ fare

The continuous skyrocketing of fuel prices has been extremely hard for public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers and operators. In light of this, transport groups are now calling on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to implement a temporary fare hike for all PUJs to help drivers cope with the almost-weekly fuel-price increases.

According to a report by One News, Pasang Masda president Obet Martin is now calling on the LTFRB to impose an additional P1 provisional fare hike, bringing the minimum jeepney fare to P10. This would help give drivers who are “struggling to get back on their feet” a huge boost, as well as help drivers while the proposed P15 minimum fare is still pending approval.

Some transport groups have already expressed their intentions to hold strikes should the LTFRB fail to act on the matter. Martin, however, emphasized that transport-strike warnings from other groups would only be detrimental to the commuting public.

Continue reading below ↓

Would you be willing to pay extra just so more jeepney drivers will be able to make ends meet?

See Also

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.