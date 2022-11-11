Designated PUV lanes, improved stops to be implemented at QC Circle starting Nov. 12

Motorists who regularly pass Quezon City Circle may notice several changes in the area this weekend.

Starting November 12 (that’s this Saturday), the local government will implement separated public utility vehicle (PUV) lanes and new PUV stops at QC Circle. The latter will be found in front of the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) and Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP).

The local government is advising all PUV operators to use the new lanes and stops. Private vehicles, meanwhile, should avoid using the three outermost lanes and can only cross designated PUV lanes to enter or exit junctions and driveways.

These changes are in line with a study on improving the flow of traffic, road safety, and walkability of the area, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said in a recent Facebook post.

“The scheme will introduce proper channelization and lane assignments to lessen conflicts and improve traffic flow, especially during peak hours,” the DOTr said.

“Aside from promoting active transport through a dedicated bike lane, it also aims to prioritize and improve public transport by keeping PUVs separated from private vehicles.”

Keep in mind, by the way, that these changes are still only in their dry-run phase. Do you think this will help restore order to QC Circle?

