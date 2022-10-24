Temporary islands, new traffic scheme currently in place at QC Circle exits

Anyone who frequents Quezon City Circle will tell you that the place is one of the most chaotic parts of Metro Manila’s road system. A new traffic scheme (that is still currently in its trial phase), though, hopes to bring some semblance of order to the elliptical’s exits.

Over the weekend, a new traffic scheme and temporary islands were placed by the QC Circle’s Visayas Avenue and North Avenue exits. Motorists are being advised to use the rightmost lane when leaving. The islands, meanwhile, are there to prevent bottlenecks during rush hours.

The new QC Circle traffic scheme is a collaboration between the Quezon City local government and the Department of Transportation (DOTr). The two are studying traffic schemes for the area “as basis for the establishment of active and public transport infrastructure for the benefit of cyclists, pedestrians and the commuting public.”

Again, the island and traffic scheme are only in their trial phase. Would you like them to become permanent, though? Let us know in the comments section.

New QC Circle traffic scheme

