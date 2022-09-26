QC says its traffic enforcers will no longer confiscate your driver’s license

So, can traffic enforcers under local government units confiscate your driver’s license or not? The answer is a definite ‘no’—at least if you’re in Quezon City.

The Quezon City government has made it clear that its traffic enforcers will abide by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) memorandum circular no. 01-2008 which prohibits local government unit (LGU) personnel from confiscating motorists’ driver’s licenses.

“Samakatuwid, ihihinto na ng mga traffic enforcers ng Quezon City ang pagkumpiska ng mga lisensya epektibo 24 September 2022,” the Quezon City local government said in a statement over the weekend.

“Kasalukuyang pinag-aaralan ng Quezon City Council at QC-Transport and Traffic Management Department ang mga Ordinansa at polisiya ng lungsod na may kinalaman sa pagpapatupad ng batas trapiko, partikular ang pag-issue ng OVRs at pagkumpiska ng mga lisensya.”

Quezon City also added that it will release a new ordinance addressing the DILG’s memorandum regarding the confiscation of driver’s licenses.

This approach is in sharp contrast to Manila City’s stance on the matter. Earlier today, the latter government asserted that its traffic enforcers can confiscate motorists’ driver’s licenses despite the DILG’s memorandum.

So yeah, your driver’s license is safe if you commit a traffic violation in Quezon City. Do you think any more local governments will make this kind of announcement?

