Quezon City launches new police district bike patrol

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has just unveiled its newest two-wheelers. They’re not outrageous superbikes, of course, nor are they everyday underbones—they’re mere bicycles.

You see, the Quezon City local government unit has just launched the QCPD’s new bike patrol unit. So a note to the residents of QC: You might be seeing more and more policemen biking around your area in the coming weeks.

These policemen have been trained to subdue potential troublemakers around the city using their bicycles, and their skills were apparently showcased during the launch ceremony. No actual footage was released, but there are a few photos you can check out through the LGU’s Facebook post below.

The official statement reads: “Binigyang-diin ni Mayor Joy Belmonte na layunin ng pamahalaang lungsod na mapalawig pa ang paggamit ng alternatibong transportasyon kung kaya’t naging prayoridad ang pagsasaayos ng mga bike lanes at agad naipasa ang QC Safe Cycling and Active Transport Ordinance.”

Quezon City’s LGU is putting in the effort to try and make the city more bikeable—you may recall that it also recently inaugurated its 93km intra-city bike lane network—and the launch of the new bike patrol is a bid to further promote the use of alternative transport in the area. What say you, folks?

