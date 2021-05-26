QC residents can now use the city’s 93km bike lane network

Good news for cyclists passing through Quezon City: the local government unit has finally inaugurated its 93km intra-city bicycle lane network, which leads to major activity areas in the metro.

QC mayor Joy Belmonte is grateful to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for helping the city achieve its goal of becoming the largest bike-friendly municipality in Metro Manila

She said, “Dati, madalas po na hindi napapansin ang mga hinaing ng mga local government, ngunit sa liderato ng mga opisyal ngayon sa mga nasabing ahensya, talagang dinidinig ang mga pangangailangan ng local government at sinisiguradong masolusyunan ito.”

QC’s bike lane network is part of the 338km urban inter-city bike network, which is covered by the DOTr and DPWH’s Metropolitan Bike Lane Networks under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan II). Expected to be completed in June 2021, the project has a total length of 530km spanning Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, and Metro Manila.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Present during the inauguration were MMDA chairman Benjamin Abalos and DPWH assistant secretary for road transport and infrastructure Mark Steven Pastor.

Abalos cited all the LGUs in Luzon’s metropolitan area for the one-policy approach when it comes to improving the metro and said the MMDA supports sustainable, healthy, and environment-friendly modes of mobility.

Continue reading below ↓

Pastor, for his part, commended QC for promoting active transportation by establishing the necessary infrastructure. He also underscored the importance of following the DOTr’s Department Order on the Guidelines for Active Transportation and Light Mobility Vehicles to fully utilize the bike network.

Cyclists and alternative mobility users can download the guidelines and protocol in English and Tagalog.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.