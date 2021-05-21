You can now register your bicycles and e-kick scooters in Quezon City

Any cyclists here from Quezon City? If you often take your bicycles to go around the locale, then this is something that might be of interest to you: the local government unit’s new voluntary bike registration program.

The program was launched through the city government’s Department of Public Order and Safety-Green Transport Office (DPOS-GTO). This will help residents locate their bicycles in case of loss or theft, and will also allow authorities to better assist them in the event of an accident.

“The importance of this bike registration program is to help our bikers in case their bicycles cannot be located or are stolen,” said DPOS head PBGen. Elmo San Diego. “We can aid them and they can avail of the assistance of the police in investigating missing bikes because the owners can readily present a certificate of ownership issued by DPOS.”

The registration is available for cyclists and users of active transport. The requirements are:

a government-issued ID a 2x2 photo proof of purchase of the bicycle, e-bike, or electric kick scooter registration fee of P150

All registrants will be issued a sticker by the DPOS-GTO.

“As an advocate of active transportation, I encourage bikers and bike riding groups to register their bicycles through this program for us to be able to assist them and ensure their safety,” said Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte. “I hope that through this bike registration program, more residents will be inspired to take alternative transportation because they can be assured of their safety and security here in Quezon City.”

What do you Quezon City residents have to say about the LGU’s new program? Tell us in the comments.

