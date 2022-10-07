Report: Private radar cars in France have caught more than 500k speeding violators

People will make a business out of anything these days. In France, companies are now helping authorities fight speeding violators using private cars equipped with cameras and radar.

But hey, if it works, then by all means.

According to a report by The Connexion, these vehicles caught more than 500,000 vehicles speeding through France’s roads in 2021. This is out of a total of around 6,650,000 cars checked, which means around one in every 13 cars scanned that year was going faster than they should have been.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Fares, stops, schedule: What you need to know about the PNR Calamba-Lucena line

Upgrading to the new iPhone 14? You should check out Power Mac Center’s pre-order deals

That total also accounts for roughly 38% of speeding violations recorded by both private and police speed camera cars in 2021. The year prior, private radar cars only accounted for 9% of recorded speeding violations.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

According to the report, private radar car drivers are not paid based on the number of violations recorded. These vehicles must also patrol a set route that they aren’t allowed to stray from. A shift usually lasts around six hours, during which two tickets are issued per hour. The report adds that this method will be launched across all of French by 2023.

Interesting. Think an approach like this would be better than no-contact apprehension cameras in the Philippine setting?

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.