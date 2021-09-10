Report: A ‘very rare’ parking slot in the UK just sold for P7.95-M

In heavily congested cities like Metro Manila, parking doesn’t always come easy. That’s why some people opt to rent—or in some cases, buy—parking slots just to do away with the chore of jostling for an available slot every single day.

But how much would you be willing to pay for a decent parking slot? Chances are, it’s a tiny speck compared to what a certain individual in the UK paid for.

According to a report by BBC, a parking space in the city of Bath just sold for £115,000, or about P7.95 million in local currency. We understand parking fees in the UK can get pretty pricey, but sheesh, that’s already a house and lot here in the Philippines.

The space was reportedly marketed by property agents Whitely Helyar as “very rare.” A fitting description, as the last time a slot in the same garage became available was eight years ago. No wonder this £115,000 parking slot was sold just two days after it was posted.

Continue reading below ↓

We reckon paying a few thousand pesos a month for a parking slot wouldn’t hurt if you’re going to use it every day. But close to P8 million? We might pass. Anyway, would you spend that much for parking if you had the money? Tell us in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.