RFID installation at Shell Magallanes to be discontinued on September 1

Have you got your Easytrip and Autosweep stickers ready yet for the upcoming cashless tollway initiative? If you use the expressways often, you might want to start working on that soon.

If you live down south and you still don’t have your tags yet, then take note: Shell Magallanes is set to discontinue its RFID installation services on September 1, which is coincidentally the first day of the dry run for cashless tollways. To those who aren’t familiar, the location of this particular station is strategic, especially for those who pass through the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) or Skyway regularly.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The official statement reads: “After careful consideration and in alignment with the collective vision of our stakeholders, we have taken the decision to no longer accept stickering services for both Autosweep and Easytrip RFID systems at Shell Magallanes.

“This decision reflects our commitment to streamline and enhance your experience when visiting Shell Magallanes. With this change, we aim to provide a more efficient and convenient service for all customers. While stickering services for these RFID systems will no longer be available at our location, we encourage you to explore alternative options for obtaining or renewing your Autosweep and Easytrip RFID tags.”

There you have it, then. Be advised. If you want to read more on the shift to cashless tollways, you can check out this article.

