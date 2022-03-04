Take note of these DPWH roadworks on EDSA from March 4 to 7

Motorists might want to avoid traveling via EDSA this weekend as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be performing repairs along the thoroughfare from 11pm tonight until 5am on March 7.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is advising everyone to take alternate routes if possible. Below are the areas affected by the DPWH’s weekend works.

EDSA road reblocking

EDSA - Caloocan Southbound after Benin Street (Fifth lane from sidewalk) EDSA Northbound - Quezon City along EDSA, near Quirino Highway exit EDSA Northbound - Makati City northbound bus lane (KM 27 + 436 to KM 26) EDSA Northbound - Quezon City, Whiteplains to Gate 4 (third lane from sidewalk) EDSA, Quezon City - After Boni Serrano flyover until before P. Tuazon flyover and service road (third lane from sidewalk) EDSA, Quezon City - After P. Tuazon flyover, Cubao Farmers main road beside steel railings and service road (intermittent section) Visayas Avenue Northbound - Fronting Jollibee corner Central Avenue (outer lane)

Again, all of these roads will be fully passable beginning 5am on March 7. Will this announcement affect any of your weekend plans?

