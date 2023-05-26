Take note: Reblocking, repairs scheduled for 19 Metro Manila roads this weekend

If you’ll be out and about this weekend, make sure you have alternate routes in mind in case you’ll be passing by the areas listed below.

According to an advisory released by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will carry out road reblocking and repairs on 19 roads in the metro beginning 11pm tonight, May 26, until 5am of May 29, 2023.

Check out the full list:

Metro Manila road reblocking and repairs, May 26 to 29, 2023

Caloocan City

C3 Road North Bay northbound, in front of Navotas motorpool (truck lane)

Malabon City

MacArthur Highway southbound (S02118LZ), from (K0010 + (-300) to K0010 + (-169.50) MacArthur Highway southbound, between Reparo Road and Calle Cuatro (inner lane) EDSA northbound, between General de Jesus Street and General Tirona Street (fouth lane from sidewalk)

Pasay City

EDSA nourthbound, from Mahal Kita Hotel to Sgt. Mariano Street (outer lane)

Pasig City

C5 northbound, from J. Vargas Avenue to C5-Ortigas flyover approach (third lane) C5–J. Vargas Avenue intersection near Shell, along Pasig Boulevard near Universal Robina Corporation

Makati City

C5 southbound, in front of UP BCG (truck lane) EDSA northbound, after Kalayaan flyover (second lane from island) C5 southbound, in front of Petron

Quezon City

EDSA southbound, in front of Panorama Building and Word of Hope (third lane from island) Mindanao Avenue southbound, from Flying V to Mindanao Bridge I (truck lane) A. Bonifacio Avenue northbound corner Sgt. Rivera Street (third lane from sidewalk) A. Bonifacio Avenue southbound, from Cloverleaf to 11th Avenue (first lane from sidewalk) G. Araneta Avenue, from Santo Domingo Avenue to Mauban Street (second lane from sidewalk) Commonwealth Avenue northbound, from Commission on Audit (COA) to Kristong Hari (third lane from island) Aurora Boulevard, before F. Castillo Street (first lane from sidewalk) Aurora Boulevard eastbound, before Gilmore Avenue (first lane from sidewalk) C5 southbound, along E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue in front of Shell (first and second lanes)

Official advisory from the MMDA:

