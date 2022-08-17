Bill seeking P500-P1,000 penalties for motorists who fail LTO tests refiled in Congress

Remember the Roadworthy Driving Seminar for All Drivers Act that was filed in Congress in 2019? It appears the bill has made no progress over the past few years, as it has just been refiled in the 19th Congress as House Bill No. 1544.

Now, you may have seen this from other reports and think this proposal is new. On the contrary, this is a pretty old bill—it was originally filed in 2016. The new 2022 version, however, has the same stipulations as before.

Let’s quickly run through the proposed bill. This was authored by Representative Robert Ace Barbers of the Second District of Surigao del Norte. If the Roadworthy Driving Seminar for All Drivers Act were to be passed into law, all driver’s license applicants must undergo a mandatory roadworthy driving seminar that should cover topics such as safety precautions, accident preventability, defensive driving techniques, Philippine traffic laws and regulations, first-aid applications, and basic knowledge on rescues.

The bill will also require the Land Transportation Office to facilitate a driving seminar and an actual driving test. The seminar should be at least three hours long, and the driving test must be at least 30 minutes through public roads. The latter, of course, will entail supervision from a qualified instructor.

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

The costs of the seminar and the test will be incorporated in the license fee for successful applicants. Those who fail the course, meanwhile, will have to pay P500 to P1,000.

What do you think, readers? Does this bill need more attention from lawmakers?

