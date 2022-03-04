Lawyer Romando Artes is the MMDA’s new chairman

There’s a new face in charge of keeping Metro Manila traffic flowing.

In a Facebook post, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that lawyer Romando Artes has been named the agency’s chairman by president Rodrigo Duterte. Artes will be filling the void left by Benhur Abalos, who resigned from the post early last month.

Artes was the agency’s assistant general manager for finance administration until November last year when he was named the MMDA’s general manager. Following the departure of Abalos, Artes was named officer-in-charge—a role he performed up until this new appointment.

“It is an honor to be appointed as the MMDA chairman. The agency has been my home for the past five years—from the term of the late chairman Danilo Lim and later under chairman Abalos,” Artes said in a statement.

“I will continue to work for the completion of the projects and programs needed and pursuant to our mandates—traffic, solid waste and flood management, urban renewal, public safety among others and the equally important COVID-19 vaccination as we transition to the new normal,” he added.

Also appointed to a new position is MMDA undersecretary Frisco San Juan Jr., who will now serve as the agency’s general manager.

Good luck, gentlemen. If the way traffic has been going the past few years is any indication, you’re probably going to need it.

