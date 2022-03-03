The MMDA says it will intensify the enforcement of its no-contact apprehension scheme

After almost two years, EDSA is beginning to feel like normal again. By ‘normal,’ we mean slow-moving traffic on the regular—and things are expected to get more complicated with the capital’s shift to Alert Level 1.

Considering the sudden influx of vehicles expected with the National Capital Region’s (NCR) loosening of restrictions, we can’t help wondering how the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) plans to take on the challenge. Thankfully, the agency has help courtesy of the traffic cameras keeping watch over EDSA.

In a recent interview with TV Patrol, MMDA traffic chief Bong Nebrija bared that the agency plans to intensify its enforcement of the no-contact apprehension program.

MMDA no-contact apprehension program

No-contact apprehension is now also a thing outside of Metro Manila

“Ina-anticipate natin na dadagsa na yang volume ng sasakyan dito sa EDSA, and with that, we will be intensifying yung non-contact apprehension,” Nebrija said, adding that “traffic management will take priority over enforcement.”

“Wag po kayo magpakampante na hindi po kayo mahuhuhli pag nag-violate kayo, dahil we will be doing this non-contact apprehension.”

And in case you missed it, the no-contact apprehension program is a thing outside of EDSA, too. Quezon City, for example, started implementing it late in 2021.

So, be warned: The MMDA has its eyes on you. Do you think the no-contact apprehension program will help keep order on EDSA as Metro Manila shifts to Alert Level 1?

