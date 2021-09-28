No-contact apprehension is now also a thing outside of Metro Manila

More local government units are starting to adopt no-contact apprehension programs (NCAP) in their areas. The local government unit of Cauayan City in Isabela has announced that it is now implementing the same system within its jurisdiction.

According to the LGU, the roads in Cauayan City as well as in other areas of Isabela are regularly used by trucks and large commercial vehicles that are notorious for speeding. These vehicles are also known to travel more often at night to avoid both heavy traffic and apprehension. The city believes that an NCAP will help address this.

Using AI technology, the cameras will be able to accurately capture the conduction stickers and plate numbers of traffic violators. Upon review and approval of the LGU, a Notice of Violation containing the date, time, and location of the violation along with the corresponding fine will be sent to the registered owners of the vehicles.

“With the help of NCAP, maiiwasan na natin na kahit hating-gabi may mga naaaksidente—all of [these incidents] we can prevent and deter with the program. 24/7 may mga mata na nagbabantay sa ating mga motorista sa Cauayan,” said Mayor Bernard Faustino Dy.

With this, Cauayan City becomes the first city outside of Metro Manila to implement the program. In the capital, Manila City and Quezon City already have this system in place. Would you like to see more LGUs following the same route?

