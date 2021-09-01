Quezon City will soon implement no-contact apprehension along 15 major roads

By now, you may have already heard about the City of Manila’s no-contact apprehension program (NCAP), which uses cameras along major thoroughfares to catch traffic violators and record their vehicles’ plate numbers. After the system was launched in December last year, traffic violations in the city have reportedly gone down by 25% to 31% month-on-month in the first half of 2021.

It’s a result that Quezon City will be looking to emulate with the launch of its own no-contact apprehension program. The local government has announced that the policy was recently approved in the second reading by the City Council, though there’s no mention yet of when the program will be rolled out.

Earlier this year, the QC LGU had signed a public-private partnership agreement with QPAX Traffic Systems for the program’s implementation. The latest release states that enforcement cameras and other monitoring equipment will be installed along 15 of the city’s major thoroughfares, and traffic violators caught in the act will be sent a notice of violation (NOV) in the address listed in the vehicle’s registration records.

No-contract apprehension, according to the LGU, will not only reduce the number of traffic enforcers needed to patrol the roads, but will also minimize close contact between them and motorists. Funds that will be saved from having fewer traffic enforcers on duty will be diverted to the city’s social services.

We should be getting more details on the program—including the delivery of NOVs, modes of payment, and possibly a database for checking existing violations—the closer we get to its implementation date. For now, let us know your thoughts on this. Do you think no-contact apprehension will encourage better compliance with traffic rules among road users?

