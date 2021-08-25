Manila City wants you to know its no-contact apprehension cameras have eyes on you

Traffic violators, beware—especially if you’re in Manila City.

In case you’re unaware, the Manila City government has had a no-contact apprehension traffic program (NCAP) in place since December 2020. The system is composed of 27 different cameras installed across the city’s major thoroughfares and sends wrongdoers a notice of violation (NOV) if their plate number is recorded by the system.

In a recent statement, the Manila Traffic and Parking Management Bureau (MTPB) revealed that traffic violations have gone down between 25% to 31% month-on-month during the first half of 2021.

“This only shows that our NCAP traffic enforcement system is indeed working and is a major help to the city in terms of managing the traffic,” MTPB chief of operation Wilson Chan said.

The bureau added that the top three violations recorded by its NCAP are disobedience to traffic controls and signals, disregarding lane markings, and reckless driving, and that Taft Avenue is the area with the highest number of recorded violations.

Continue reading below ↓

“Sa NCAP natututo ang driver at dahil may penalty, hindi na sila umuulit. Umaayos ang daloy ng trapiko at natututo ang mga motoristang sumunod sa batas-trapiko maski walang traffic enforcer doon. Masaya kami sa data na nagpapakita na may improvement sa sistema sa kalsada, unti-unti ay naisasaayos na din,” Chan added.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Not bad. Limiting interaction between enforcers and motorists is probably a good idea now, too, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Do you know anyone who’s been issued an NOV by Manila City’s NCAP?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.